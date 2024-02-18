Despite Juventus’ recent struggles, it may come as a surprise to learn that Dusan Vlahovic is the leading scorer in Europe’s top five leagues in 2024.

The Serbian striker, who was signed by Juventus from Fiorentina, is now showcasing his talent and justifying the investment made in him. Over the past few weeks, Vlahovic has been in remarkable form, scoring seven goals in six games in 2024. This exceptional performance has elevated him to the status of the most crucial player for Juventus at the moment.

Juventus is undoubtedly relishing Vlahovic’s return to form, and there is hope that he will maintain this impressive run until the end of the season. According to Calciomercato, Vlahovic’s statistics make him the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues since the start of the year, solidifying his position as one of the hottest strikers in the world.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been our most important player since the start of this year, and we are blessed to have him in the group.

Hopefully, he will continue to deliver top performances for us until the second half of the season finishes.

But other players also need to step up because he alone cannot bear the burden of making us end this season successfully.