Juventus have reportedly slowed its efforts to secure a new contract for Dusan Vlahovic, increasing the likelihood that the striker could leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season.

The Serbian forward has been Juve’s main attacking reference since joining from Fiorentina in 2022 and remains highly valued within the club. Luciano Spalletti is said to regard him as the strongest striker in the squad, underlining his importance when fully fit and available.

Contract Talks Stalled Amid Injury Concerns

Despite Juventus’ desire to retain him, any extension is dependent on Vlahovic agreeing to the club’s proposed terms, which have not yet happened. Negotiations have not progressed, leaving his future uncertain as the current campaign nears its conclusion.

Recent injury problems have further complicated matters, forcing Juventus to pause discussions over a renewal. This situation has, in turn, opened the door for other clubs to explore a potential move.

Bayern Munich Move Into Pole Position

According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic is now edging closer to an exit from Juventus, with interest building ahead of the summer transfer window. The report suggests that Bayern Munich are currently leading the race for his signature.

The German champions are believed to have moved ahead of other interested clubs as they assess options to strengthen their attacking department. If Juventus fail to reach an agreement with the player, Bayern could be well placed to secure his services.

For Juventus, the coming weeks will be decisive. They must either convince Vlahovic to commit his future to the club or prepare for the possibility of losing one of their key forwards, potentially without a long-term replacement already secured.