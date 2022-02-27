Vlahovic is what a modern-day striker is reckons Italian journalist

The Italian journalist, Matteo Marani has praised Dusan Vlahovic for being the ideal modern-day striker.

The Serbian scored twice as Juventus beat Empoli 3-2 in Serie A yesterday.

He joined the Bianconeri in the January transfer window after he had stormed to the top of the scoring charts at Fiorentina.

He has continued to score for fun in Turin and he is spearheading a late title charge from the Bianconeri.

At 22, Vlahovic has become one of the most recognisable players in the world and Marani reckons he has what it takes to be a modern striker.

He said on Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb: “It has its own union of power and technique, strength and quality. If the prototype of the modern center forward has a face, today it is that of DV7, an acronym that recalls that of the much more famous and larger CR7.”

Juve FC Says

Juve did the best business in Italy in January by securing the transfer of Vlahovic.

After selling Cristiano Ronaldo, the club didn’t have a poacher in its squad to take the chances being created.

In Vlahovic, we no longer have that problem. Instead, we now need to get our midfield to create as many chances as possible for him.

The former Fiorentina man scores all kinds of goals, and this means even half chances will be converted by him.