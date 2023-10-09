Last summer, Juventus tried to swap the services of Dusan Vlahovic with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

In the end, the move faltered and the Serbian ended up staying at Continassa while the Belgian joined Roma on loan.

Big Rom is once again establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in Italian football.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic hasn’t been a slouch either. He has already bagged four goals, including a memorable brace against Lazio.

So even though Juventus missed out on Lukaku, Andrea Barzagli believes the club doesn’t regret it.

The legendary defender feels that in addition to being younger that the Giallorossi bomber, Vlahovic is also a strong striker.

“I don’t think Juventus regret it. Vlahovic is strong and younger than Lukaku,” argued the 2006 World Cup winner in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Dusan has always scored goals. He started his season on a positive note and will continue to net goals in the future.

“I say it without taking anything away from Lukaku who remains someone who can shift the balance with his physicality in Serie A.”

The 42-year-old Barzagli was part of the famous BBC trio at Juventus alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

He joined the club in January 2011 and remained in Turin until 2019 when he decided to hang up his boots.