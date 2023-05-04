Vlahovic joins Haaland in a select group of scorers

Dusan Vlahovic’s goal against Lecce was his 60th strike in the Italian top flight and put him in an exclusive group of strikers.

The Serbian is one of the budding young goalscorers in world football and is doing great at Juve, when he is not out of form.

The Bianconeri spent some good money to add him to their squad after seeing the goals he scored at Fiorentina.

Vlahovic has scored only 16 league goals for Juventus, but the Serbian has 60 league goals in Serie A.

This makes him the second player born in 2000 and afterwards to have reached that number of goals, as reported by Football Italia.

Erling Haaland is the other player and the Norwegian is considered a phenomenon for his terrific performances at Manchester City this season.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a superb striker and we knew this before we moved to add him to the group.

The Serbian might struggle, but it is obvious that he has goals in him and we simply must find a way to ensure he gets on the scoresheet more often.

There is speculation that he might leave at the end of this season, but DV9 is a player we must keep with us beyond this season as a key member of our squad.