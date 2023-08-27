This evening, Juventus will play their first home fixture of the Serie A season, hosting Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting numbers and facts leading to Sunday’s encounter.

The Bianconeri have found resounding success against the Emilian club over the last decade or so.

In fact, Juve are unbeaten in their last 22 league fixtures against Bologna (winning 17 and drawing five).

Moreover, the Old Lady emerged victorious in nine of the last 10 home fixtures against the Rossoblu, while scoring two goals or more on eight different occasions.

Bologna’s last win dates back to February 2011, when Luigi Delneri was at the helm for Juventus.

Filip Kostic scored his first goal for Juventus in the club’s meeting against Bologna last season. The Bianconeri won 3-0 at home.

Moreover, Moise Kean also made history by opening his Serie A account against the Rossoblu. In May 2017, the Italian became the second-youngest goalscorer in Juventus history, bagging a goal at the age of 17 years and 88 days.

Renato Buso still holds the record having scored on 19 October 1986 against Ascoli at 16 years and 304 days.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic also enjoys playing Bologna. The Serbian scored five goals in his last five meetings against the Emilian club, making it his favorite target in Serie A.