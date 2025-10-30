Although he’s running on an expiring contract, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic doesn’t completely rule out staying at the club beyond the current campaign.

The Serbian ended his personal goal-drought, as well as the club’s, by converting an early spot-kick against Udinese.

Wednesday’s contest ended 3-1 in favour of the Old Lady, putting an end to an eight-match winless streak that cost Igor Tudor his job.

Dusan Vlahovic put on a shift against Udinese

As for Vlahovic, he could have bagged a few more had he been more decisive in front of goal, but his hard work and tenacious approach didn’t go unnoticed, as the Allianz Stadium gave him a standing ovation upon his exit.

“I always try to act like this, sometimes I succeed, other times I don’t,” admitted the 25-year-old in his post-match press conference via Tuttosport.

“I try to help the team as much as possible, beyond scoring goals. I did that tonight. We have to continue on this path. I’m Juve’s number 9, everyone expects me to score, I’d like to score 100 goals a season… I try to improve and help the team .”

“I can only thank the fans. I’ve been here for years. There have been ups and downs, but that’s normal. Today, they gave me a huge boost. When the whole stadium applauds you, it’s a great feeling .”

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Vlahovic then insisted that Tudor’s sacking isn’t only the Croatian’s own doing, but the collective’s fault.

“We’ve changed three coaches in a year and a half: we need to look in the mirror and see where we’re going wrong.

“I don’t think it’s right to blame one person every time; it’s everyone’s fault. Today we sent out a signal, but if we don’t do the same in the next few games, it won’t have served any purpose.

“I’d like to thank Mister Tudor for what he had done, for what Juventus represents to him .”

Vlahovic doesn’t rule out Juventus stay

The Serbian bomber was also asked about the possibility of renewing his expiring contract and dwelling in Turin for additional years.

“I don’t know what can happen, I don’t even know how many months we have left. Never say never, but I’m focused on the present and talking about it now, given the situation we’re in, makes no sense.

“We must talk less and do more; we have to get back to doing better and winning games. I’m focused exclusively on that.”