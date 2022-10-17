Vlahovic leaves young fan ecstatic with heart-warming gesture

During Saturday’s Derby della Mole, Dusan Vlahovic was one of the main protagonists from start to finish.

The Serbian striker tested his compatriot Vanja Milinkovic-Savic with two dangerous chances before finally breaking the deadlock on the 76th minute.

The bomber’s goal was the lone difference between the two crosstown rivals, with Juventus emerging victorious. But even during the intense Derby affair, the 22-year-old still took notice of a sign in the stands that featured a small plea.

According to il Corriere dello Sport, Vlahovic briefly celebrated with his Bianconeri teammates at the final whistle before heading towards a young supporter who held a banner asking for his jersey.

The Serbia international threw his stripped black and white jersey towards the young girl who was left ecstatic by the star’s class gesture, as she joyously hugged her mother.

Juve FC say

Perhaps Dusan’s popularity hasn’t quite reached Cristiano Ronaldo’s level, or even that of Paulo Dybala, but the former Fiorentina man might just be the next major star in Turin.

Hence, it’s pleasing to see the up-and-coming striker doing his bit with such heart-warming gestures. After all a small action can make huge difference for a fan, especially a young one.