Vlahovic looking to equal a Juventus goal-scoring record today

Dusan Vlahovic could become the next Juventus player to score in two Turin derbies in the same season.

The striker joined the Bianconeri a year ago and has scored some important goals, but the one he scored in the reverse of the fixture would have won him more fans.

Ahead of the game against Il Toro, Football Italia reveals the striker could join the likes of Gianluca Vialli, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of black-and-white players who scored in two derbies in one season.

The Serbian is more than capable of achieving this and with the help of the in-form Angel di Maria, he is strongly fancied to find the back of the net

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of the essential players in our squad and he is one man you can trust to score if you need a goal from anyone.

Juve has dominated the Turin derby for a long time and expects to earn yet another win in this fixture.

Our quality attackers should overwhelm our opponents and get the results we need from the fixture.

We will not rely on Vlahovic alone; if he does not match the record and we win, we have succeeded in our mission.