This Saturday, Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku will cross paths on the pitch when Juventus host Roma at the Allianz Stadium.

The Serbian will be the one donning the famous black-and-white stripes. But it could have been the Belgian leading the Bianconeri charge had the swap deal with Chelsea materialized in the summer.

Eventually, that exchange was likely too enormous and complicated to be finalized. So eventually, Vlahovic remained in Turin, while Roma presented themselves as a last-minute escape route for Lukaku.

So now that we’ve almost reached the halfway point of the season, should the Old Lady regret missing out on this blockbuster exchange?

Let’s see what the stats can reveal on the matter as highlighted by JuventusNews24.

While both strikers were on target last weekend, Vlahovic took his tally to six goals, while Lukaku now has eight in Serie A. Each player also contributed with an assist.

But while the numbers are in favor of the Belgium international, the source notes that the average goal per minute is almost identical between Lukaku (148 mins) and Vlahovic (151 mins).

On the continental scene, the former Everton and Man Utd bomber has been unstoppable this term, scoring five goals in his six Europa League outings.

Unfortunately for DV9, Juve’s absence from Europe this season means he’s out of contention on this particular front.

So till now, the answer remains undefined, but both stars will be hellbent on making a point when their teams collide this weekend.