Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has attracted interest from several suitors in Italy and abroad, and this includes Milan and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old still has one year left on his Juve contract, but the Bianconeri are desperate to offload him this summer, so much that they’re reportedly willing to rescind his contract just to chop his hefty salary off the wage bill.

In recent days, the Serbian has been linked with a move to Man Utd, with some sources suggesting a swap deal that would see Jadon Sancho heading in the opposite direction.

Man United identify Dusan Vlahovic as a solution for centre-forward dilemma

While the Red Devils are currently focused on striking an agreement with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, they are expected to turn their attention towards signing a centre-forward.

United have already missed out on Liam Delap who instead joined Chelsea, and they’re unlikely to land Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen who might be too expensive. On the other hand, Vlahovic represents a more affordable option, at least in terms of the transfer fee.

Nevertheless, The Sun claims that Juventus striker has turned down the opportunity to sign for the Old Trafford outfit, as he’s holding out for a move to Milan.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Vlahovic prefers Milan over Man Utd move

Vlahovic has been playing his football in Italy since leaving his boyhood club, Partizan, and joining Fiorentina in 2018. Therefore, it appears that the Serbia international feels comfortable in the peninsula, and doesn’t wish to put an end to his time in Serie A.

Moreover, the centre-forward would find his old manager, Max Allegri, at Milanello. While a lot has been said about the relationship between the two men and its impact on the player’s growth, they were often seen sharing a joke at Continassa, or competing in training ground games.