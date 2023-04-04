Vlahovic, Milik or Kean: Which Juventus striker has the best goal ratio?

This season, Juventus have three centre forwards in their squad. While Dusan Vlahovic remains the ultimate starter, Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean have also been pushing for regular spots.

Admittedly, none of Max Allegri’s options has been on free-scoring form this season, as the Serbian remains the club’s top goal-scorer with 11 strikes in all competitions, while the other two have eight goals apiece.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Kean has the best goal per minutes ratio among his teammates this season.

As the report explains, the Italian scored a goal every 156 minutes. On the other hand, Milik’s ratio is a goal per 174 minutes while Vlahovic delivered a strike for every 202 minutes.

Juve FC say

Kean has been the subject of harsh criticism and occasional unwarranted abuse from a section of Juventus fans, while the numbers suggest that he deserves more respect.

Nonetheless, we must also admit that the stats don’t always tell the whole story. For instance, Allegri sometimes resorts to Kean’s services against weaker opponents, while Vlahovic remains the preferred option in the big clashes.

For instance, the Italian started the match against Serie A strugglers Hellas Verona over the weekend and did well to score a goal, but sources expect Vlahovic to regain his starting berth for the big Coppa Italia showdown against Inter this Tuesday.