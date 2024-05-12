Ahead of the team’s encounter against Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium, the official Juventus website has provided us with the most standout stats and facts related to this fixture.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season. They had back-to-back encounters in January, with the Bianconeri steamrolling the Southerners by six goals to one in the Coppa Italia, before prevailing in the league fixture held in Salerno thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s last-gasp winner.

Speaking of the Serbian, he is the only Serie A player to hit double figures in 2024 thus far, with 10 goals from 14 outings.

The 24-year-old has nine direct goal contributions against the Granata, scoring six and assisting three.

On another note, the aggregate score of the past four league fixtures between the two clubs in Turin is 9-2.

This season, Federico Gatti has already bagged four goals. As the source tells it, the last Juventus defender to score four (excluding penalty kicks) was current Lazio manager Igor Tudor.

Moreover, Adrien Rabiot has made 19 goal contributions over the last two campaigns, so he’ll be gunning for his 20th on Sunday.

The source also reminds us that this is a special fixture for Fabio Miretti since he made his senior debut in it a couple of years ago.

Finally, this could be the match that marks Juve’s return to the Champions League. The Bianconeri will mathematically secure their qualification with a win over Stefano Colantuono’s already-relegated side.

This would be their 24th appearance in the modern version of the competition, which is at least three more than any other Serie A side.