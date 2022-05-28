Vlahovic misses out on international call-up to spark injury fears

Their Serbian national team manager has omitted Dusan Vlahovic from his latest squad to spark rumours that he might be injured.

The Juventus striker is one of the best players in the world, and he was pivotal as they qualified for the World Cup ahead of Portugal on their group.

He remains a key member of their team, and he was named in the preliminary squad.

However, Corriere Dello Sport claims he has not made the final cut for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

The report claims it is likely that he is injured and cannot feature in the games because he is simply too important to be left out of the team.

Juve FC Says

Thankfully, the league season has ended, and Juve doesn’t need his service for at least the next month.

However, the club would still be worried about the nature of the injury if he has been omitted because he is unfit.

Hopefully, it is not a bad one that will make him miss preseason and the start of next season.

This is because we need to prepare very well for it, and he needs that preseason as much as everyone else at the club.