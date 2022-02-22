Vlahovic named as one of the flops of Serie A round 26

Following a dream start against Hellas Verona, Dusan Vlahovic instantly entered the hearts of his new supporters.

The new Juventus signing marked his debut with a fabulous goal, before playing a major role in the Coppa Italia victory over Sassuolo.

However, the Serbian failed to find the back of the net in his last two outings. While he came close against Atalanta, he was nowhere to be seen during the Derby della Mole.

The former Fiorentina man struggled in his personal duel against Torino’s Bremer, and Max Allegri eventually opted to sub him out.

According to Calciomercato, Vlahovic was amongst the most disappointing players in the Italian weekend, earning a spot in the unceremonious formation consisted of flops.

However, the Bianconeri aren’t the only big side to have representatives in the lineup. In fact, Inter have four (Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez, Roberto Gagliardini and Hakan Calhanoglu). The Nerazzurri surprisingly lost at home to Sassuolo.

Moreover, Milan’s Mike Maignan and Fikayo Tomori made the list following the Rossoneri’s underwhelming draw at Salernitana.

For their part, Roma provided the fullbacks (Ainsley Maitalnd-Niles and Matias Vina) in addition to Sergio Oliveira in midfield.

The Flops of Serie A round 26 (4-3-1-2): Maignan (Milan); Maitland-Niles (Roma), Tomori (Milan), Nikolaou (Sepzia), Vina (Roma); Gagliardini (Inter), Oliveira (Roma), Calhanoglu (Inter); Sanchez (Inter); Vlahovic (Juventus), Martinez (Inter)