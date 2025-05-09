Since arriving in Serie A in 2018 from Serbian club Partizan, Dusan Vlahovic has steadily built a reputation as one of the league’s most formidable strikers. The Serbian forward made his name at Fiorentina, where his prolific goal-scoring record quickly drew attention from elite European clubs. Juventus eventually won the race for his signature, completing a high-profile move during the January 2022 transfer window. This proactive approach allowed the Bianconeri to secure his services ahead of competitors such as Arsenal.

Vlahovic has since become a key figure at Juventus and a regular presence in Italian football. Over the years, he has faced a variety of high-calibre defenders, including Italy’s iconic duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. However, the striker recently revealed that the toughest opponent he has encountered is someone he now sees daily on the training ground.

Bremer Earns Vlahovic’s Respect

In a recent interview, Vlahovic was asked to name the defender who had posed the greatest challenge during his time in Serie A. Rather than selecting one of the more celebrated Italian internationals or a former European rival, he identified Juventus teammate Gleison Bremer as the most formidable.

Speaking via Calciomercato, the Serbian international stated, “The strongest defender I’ve faced? Bremer, for sure. There have been many other strong ones, but the one who bothered me the most when playing against him was him.”

This candid admission offers a unique insight into the mutual respect that can develop even before players become teammates. It also underscores Bremer’s defensive prowess, which has made him one of the standout performers in Italy’s top flight since his arrival from Torino.

Vlahovic with an injured Bremer

A Testament to Bremer’s Quality

Bremer’s impact at Juventus has been significant, and this praise from Vlahovic only adds to his growing reputation. Known for his physical strength, tactical intelligence and anticipation, the Brazilian defender has become a cornerstone of Juventus’ defensive setup.

For Vlahovic to name Bremer as the most difficult opponent he has faced is a testament to the defender’s quality and consistency. As both players continue to develop within the same squad, their daily battles on the training pitch will no doubt contribute to further improvements in their respective games.