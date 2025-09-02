Dusan Vlahovic has addressed the speculation surrounding his future after remaining at Juventus once the transfer window closed.

The Serbian striker had been widely expected to leave, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign. Juventus had made repeated attempts to extend his stay by offering a new deal, but he did not agree to the terms put forward. For now, he continues to earn one million euros per month until the end of his contract, after which he will be able to walk away from the club on a free transfer.

Vlahovic Remains Central to Juventus

As the window drew to a close, it became increasingly clear that Juventus would struggle to secure a buyer for the forward. Consequently, the Bianconeri decided to step back from pushing for his departure and instead prepared for his continued presence in the squad.

Since then, Vlahovic has delivered strong performances and his recent form has reinforced his importance at the Allianz Stadium. His goals and overall contribution ensure that he will remain a key figure in the team’s ambitions this season.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Player Breaks Silence on Future

Following confirmation that he would stay with Juventus, Vlahovic addressed the speculation directly. As cited by Calciomercato, he said:

“It’s normal that we talk about it (my future), I have to train hard. I’m very happy to have helped the team and I hope it will be the same in the future.”

His statement reflects a focus on professionalism and a desire to contribute to the club’s success, while leaving questions about his long-term future unanswered.

With his contract running down, Juventus now face the pressing challenge of negotiating new terms to avoid losing a valuable asset for free next summer. Vlahovic’s importance to the team cannot be understated, and securing his services beyond the current campaign will be critical for the club’s sporting and financial stability.