Dusan Vlahovic’s injury troubled season has taken another setback, with the striker once again sidelined after missing the recent match against Atalanta due to a calf problem. The Serbian forward has endured a difficult campaign, with recurring fitness issues limiting his impact on the team.

Vlahovic, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, has struggled to maintain consistency, particularly since Luciano Spalletti took charge. Despite his injury concerns and reduced contributions, the manager continues to regard him as the best striker at the club. When fully fit, he remains a first choice option for the Old Lady.

Ongoing Fitness Concerns

Juventus are continuing to manage Vlahovic’s recovery carefully, with the aim of restoring him to full fitness as quickly as possible. However, his current condition raises concerns at a crucial stage of the campaign, especially as the team pushes to secure a top four finish.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the striker is expected to miss the club’s next three matches. The report further suggests that he remains unfit and could be unavailable for the remainder of the month, casting doubt over his immediate return to action.

This extended absence presents a significant challenge for Juventus, who have relied on Vlahovic’s goal scoring ability in previous campaigns. His inability to feature regularly has disrupted the team’s attacking rhythm and reduced their options in the final third.

Contract Pressure and Expectations

Beyond his fitness issues, Vlahovic’s contractual situation also adds an additional layer of complexity. As he approaches the end of his deal, he is expected to seek a favourable salary in any potential renewal discussions, placing pressure on both player and club.

Juventus continue to view him as a forward with considerable goal scoring potential, and they will be eager to see him return in time to make a meaningful contribution before the season concludes. His presence could prove decisive in tight matches where clinical finishing is required.

The Bianconeri remain hopeful that he will recover sooner than anticipated, allowing him to play a role in their push for a strong finish. If he can regain fitness and form, Vlahovic could still have an important part to play in helping Juventus achieve their objectives.