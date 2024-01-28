The official Juventus website shared some of the most interesting stats and facts registered in the 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Arek Milik’s early red card complicated matters for the Old Lady, ruining their hopes of securing a comfortable win over the Serie A strugglers.

In the end, Tommaso Baldanzi canceled Dusan Vlahovic’s opener to earn a valuable point for the Tuscans.

Nevertheless, the Serbian’s strike saw him accomplishing a remarkable feat, as it was his sixth goal in January.

As the source notes, only Cristiano Ronaldo managed to net more goals for the Bianconeri during the first month of the year, with his seven strikes in 2020.

On another note, Juventus have now accumulated 53 points from 22 rounds. They haven’t done better by this stage of the campaign since the 2019/20 season when they had assembled 54 points under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.

Interestingly, that campaign witnessed the club’s last Scudetto to date.

Yesterday’s encounter saw the Bianconeri and Empoli share the spoils for the first time since March 2008. Since then, Juventus won on 11 occasions, while the Azzurri stunned them twice.

Although this was Juve’s first dismissal of the season, only Sassuolo (nine) and Hellas Verona (eight) have received more red cards than Juventus (seven) since the beginning of the last Serie A (2022/23).

Finally, Gleison Bremer now has 150 Serie A matches under the belt, with the majority played under the banner of Torino. The Brazilian has now featured for the Bianconeri in 52 league matches, scoring six goals and providing an assist.