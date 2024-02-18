The official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the disappointing 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona.

Dusan Vlahovic scored the first equalizer for the Bianconeri from the spot, and the source emphasizes his importance to the cause.

The Serbian has now scored seven his his first six appearances in the calendar year. In this regard, he’s only second behind Cristiano Ronaldo who delivered 10 strikes in his first six Juventus outings in 2020.

Vlahovic has been directly involved in 10 goals (eight strikes and two assists) in his last eight Serie A appearances, thus equaling his stats from the previous 29 league fixtures.

All in all, the former Fiorentina striker has now been involved in at least 15 goals in three of the last four Serie A campaigns. Only Inter captain Lautaro Martinez (4/4) has done better in the same period.

On another note, Adrien Rabiot’s equalizer took his tally to four goals and three assists this season.

This is in fact the Frenchman’s second-best campaign in terms of goal contribution. But he remains short of the figures he recorded last season (eight goals and four assists).

Finally, Max Allegri has now overtaken Marcello Lippi in the all-time Juventus record book, making his 406th appearance in the dugout.

The Livorno native now sits in second place behind the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni.