Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly open to discussing a contract renewal that would secure his long-term future at the club.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri in January 2022 following a ground-shattering transfer from Fiorentina. His current deal is valid until the summer of 2026.

The 23-year-old endured some rough times in Turin but is currently enjoying a bright run, scoring four goals in as many Serie A fixtures. The bomber put Sassuolo to the sword on Tuesday with an astonishing brace.

The management will be certainly eager to maintain the player’s services in the long run, at least based on his recent displays.

Well, the good news for Juventus is that Vlahovic is also looking forward to extending his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the player’s agent Darko Ristic has informed the club of the striker’s willingness to sign a one-year extension, pushing back the deadline until 2027.

This would allow the club to spread the amortization cost over a longer period. The agreement could also revise the player’s wage structure.

Based on his current contract, Vlahovic is entitled to elevating wages that would reach circa 12 million euros as net salary in the 2025/26 campaign.

Nevertheless, the two parties are in no rush to finalize their agreement, so they’re not expected to put pen to paper imminently.

Moreover, the source adds that Vlahovic had never entertained the thought of leaving the club, even when the Premier League prospect emerged in the summer.