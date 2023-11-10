Juventus are laying their final preparations for their weekend encounter against Cagliari. This will be the club’s final fixture before the November international break.

The Bianconeri will be looking to keep their winning streak intact and extend it to five on the trot.

However, Max Allegri is facing some selection headaches, especially in attack.

While morning reports expected the manager to unleash Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean in attack, it now appears that the two big strikers are competing for a starting berth alongside Federico Chiesa.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Kean is the favorite to spearhead the team’s charge against Cagliari on Saturday.

Allegri would thus maintain the same striking partnership that started in Florence against Fiorentina last week.

The former Everton bomber is yet to open his scoring account for the season but had three goals disallowed. His improved displays could allow him to maintain a place at the expense of Vlahovic.

The Serbian scored four goals at the start of the season but hasn’t been able to find the back of the net since returning from a slight knock.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie could return to midfield in the absence of the suspended Adrien Rabiot. He will join stand-in captain Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti.

On the flanks, Andrea Cambiaso should cover on the right flank while Filip Kostic maintains his place on the opposite flank, even if Samuel Iling-Junior will attempt to usurp the Serbian veteran.

Finally, Allegri confirmed that Federico Gatti will start at the back despite risking a ban against Inter.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Kean, Chiesa