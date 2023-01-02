Vlahovic out of Cremonese fixture but is eager to make swift recovery

Unfortunately for Dusan Vlahovic, he has been dealing with a pubis problem which has been hindering his physical condition and preventing him from displaying his best levels.

According to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, the Serbian will remain in Turin this midweek while his teammates travel to Cremona for the first fixture of 2023.

But despite missing the Cremonese encounter, the striker is hellbent on making a swift return to action. The source believes that the 22-year-old is working to make himself available for the match against Udinese on Saturday.

It’s particularly important for Vlahovic to take part against the Zebrette in the weekend, even if he only comes in as a late substitute, because this would be the club’s last contest before the top clash against Napoli on January 13.

Therefore, the former Fiorentina man will be eager to display some improvement this weekend in order to challenge for a starting spot at the Maradona Stadium in the following week.

Despite being absent for the last fixtures before the winter break, Vlahovic remains the club’s top scorer thus far this season. He found the back of the net on six occasions in his 10 Serie A appearances. He also has one goal to his name in six Champions League outings.