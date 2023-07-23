While Juventus fans were hoping to see their stars take on Barcelona in a prestigious friendly test, a viral sickness in the Catalan camp caused the cancelation of the encounter.

Therefore, the Bianconeri had to settle for a training session on Saturday afternoon. Max Allegri’s men trained at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California where the match was supposed to take place.

But according to Tuttosport, five Juventus players had to skip the training session due to various physical problems.

As is often the case, Paul Pogba was watching from the sidelines as he’s still recovering from his latest setback.

Dusan Vlahovic was also unable to train as he’s still working on a full recovery from the groin issue that has been haunting him for quite some time now.

Arkadiusz Milik, Weston McKennie and Dean Huijsen also didn’t carry out the training session as none of them appears to be in optimal physical condition.

So while they were unable to play “Soccer”, the five players honored their time in the United States by playing American Football on the sidelines.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle reveals how young Juventus jewel Kenan Yildiz stole the headlines in the training session (which was only open for journalists).

The 18-year-old is originally an attacking midfielder or a second striker, but Allegri tried him out in midfield, both on the right and left side.

The young Turk seemed unfazed. He could become an option in the middle of the park in the absence of Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli.