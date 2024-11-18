The Dusan Vlahovic problem is becoming increasingly harder to contain at Juventus, especially following the striker’s interesting interview while on international duty.

Since his arrival in Turin, the 24-year-old has been a true dilemma for the club. He has been decisive at times, and equally anonymous on other occasions. This has also been the case the season, and many believe his stats and overall contribution to the cause aren’t sufficient for a player who cost the club’s coffers 80 million euros and is currently the highest earner in Serie A.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic defended himself by sending subtle messages to the club and his supporters following Serbia’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland. The striker was so pleased with his display that he expressed how comfortable he feels playing in Dragan Stojkovic’s system.

The former Fiorentina man insisted he’s much more at ease while playing alongside another striker, and more importantly, when he’s relieved from his defensive duties.

According to Leggo via TuttoJuve, these controversial words have brought to light the player’s unpleasant situation in Turin which is becoming a genuine issue for the club.

The source notes that these statements didn’t sit well with a section of Juventus supporters who criticized the player on social media.

Moreover, these words are a far cry from his earlier statements in the season, when he heaped praise on Thiago Motta, noting how the new manager’s style is more suited to his attributes compared to Max Allegri’s tactics: “Now I can express myself better, this style of play is more suited to my characteristics even if with Allegri I had always made myself available.”

So as the report explains, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is already keeping an eye on a few strikers who could eventually replace the Serbian, including Lille’s Jonathan David and Man United’s Joshua Zirkzee.

Vlahovic’s contract with Juventus will expire in June 2026. And while the management was hoping to extend the deal while lowering the player’s wages, the current conditions could hamper the chances of reaching an agreement.