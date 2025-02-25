Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains a major talking point at Juventus as the Serbian striker approaches the final stages of his contract. With less than two years remaining on his current deal, there is still no certainty regarding what will happen next, leaving fans and pundits speculating about his future at the club.

Vlahovic, often referred to as DV9, is an exceptional talent and a player who can significantly improve any team he joins. However, for him to continue his journey with Juventus, an agreement must be reached over a contract extension. Discussions surrounding his future have been ongoing for some time, but a resolution remains elusive.

Despite facing fresh competition from Randal Kolo Muani for a place in the Juventus starting eleven, the Serbian forward remains patient and determined to make an impact. His talent is unquestionable, and he continues to be a crucial figure in the team’s attack, even as uncertainty looms over his long-term stay.

Juventus have confidence in his ability to remain a key player, but the possibility of him not signing a new deal has left the club in a difficult position. The Bianconeri are reportedly open to his departure should an acceptable offer arrive, and there were already approaches made in the last transfer window.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, it was not just clubs from Saudi Arabia that made an effort to sign Vlahovic. The report claims that Fenerbahce also expressed interest in securing his signature and were willing to meet the €12 million per season wage that Juventus are keen to avoid paying. However, despite the opportunity to move, Vlahovic turned down the proposal, opting to remain in Turin for the time being.

His decision to stay suggests he is still committed to the club, but with time running down on his contract, Juventus must soon determine their next steps. If Vlahovic is to continue as a key part of the squad, a contract renewal will be essential. Otherwise, the Bianconeri may be forced to cash in on him before his deal runs out.