Vlahovic relieved after scoring for Serbia: “Strikers live on goals”

On Friday, Serbia began their Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over Lithuania in Belgrade.

Juventus stars played a key role in the victory. While Filip Kostic provided the assist for Dusan Tadic’s opener, Dusan Vlahovic sealed the win by adding the second goal.

This was a particularly important strike for the 23-year-old who has been starving for goals recently.

Nonetheless, the former Fiorentina maintained his impressive scoring stats with his national team, scoring his 11th international goal in his 20th cap.

After the match, Vlahovic felt relieved to find the back of the net, describing the importance of scoring for strikers.

“Strikers live on goals. When you don’t score goals, you don’t feel good,” admitted the Juventus striker in his post-match interview as published by JuventusNews24.

“Winning is the most important thing, and scoring a goal is just a plus, so I’m certainly very happy.

“Goals give players confidence and I hope to stay in this form, but above all that the team keeps winning.”

Next up for Serbia is another qualifying contest on Monday, this time against their neighbors Montenegro.

Vlahovic will be looking to add more international goals to his tally before returning to Turin.

This season, the bomber has contributed with 11 goals and two assists in 28 appearances for Juventus in all competitions.