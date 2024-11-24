Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic may be forced to skip the contest against Aston Villa due to a slight physical problem.

The Serbian had to play non-stop since the start of the season as his backup Arkadiusz Milik has been ruled out with a knee injury. However, he picked up a slight knock during his national team’s most recent outing against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Even though the medical tests ruled out any injuries, Juventus weren’t willing to take any risks. Therefore, the attacker was dropped from last night’s squad as the Bianconeri took on Milan at San Siro, even if it meant playing the big clash without a proper striker. The encounter unsurprisingly ended in a goalless draw.

According to Tuttosport, Vlahovic is also in major doubt for Wednesday’s crucial Champions League contest against Aston Villa.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the club will adopt the same cautious approach, as they aren’t willing to risk their main marksman. Therefore, the medical staff will be closely monitoring the player’s condition over the next few days.

If the pain persists by Tuesday morning, then Vlahovic will be left home. But if he manages to shake off the knock, he’ll be on the plane to England.

Nevertheless, the source notes that even if the Serbia international were to join the traveling party, he might not be in an optimal condition to start the match. Hence, Motta would have to improvise an unconventional solution once more.

The report believes the Juventus manager could resort to Timothy Weah as a striker. The USMNT was considered the favorite to get the nod against Milan, but eventually started on the bench.

Even though the combination of Weston McKennie and Teun Koopmeiners hardly inspired against Milan, Tuttosport doesn’t rule out an encore performance at Villa Park. In this case, Weah could start on the right wing, replacing Francisco Conceicao who looked out of sorts on Saturday.