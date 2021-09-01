Vlahovic remains Juventus’ number one target despite deadline day failure to sign him

Juventus finished the last transfer window with little late drama, but the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo is a huge decision by the club.

The attacker leaves them with much of their goals from the last three seasons and as they have started this campaign struggling for goals, they should have replaced him by deadline day.

They have Alvaro Morata, Kaio Jorge, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa as players who can score goals for them, but they will probably regret not adding another striker to their squad.

Calciomercato reports that they remain interested in a move for Dusan Vlahovic even though they failed to sign him yesterday.

The report claims that the Fiorentina striker remains the one player that the Bianconeri believe will easily solve their goal-scoring problems.

He netted 21 goals in Serie A last season to show everyone how good he is and he will want to reach or surpass that figure in this campaign.

Juve will get another chance to sign him either in the January transfer window or next summer.

The departure of Ronaldo has freed up funds in both wages and transfer fees for them to sign new players and it seems much of it will be used to bring Vlahovic to the club.