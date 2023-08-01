Nowadays, Dusan Vlahovic is being continuously linked with an exit from Juventus. The Serbian endured a rough campaign in Turin last season, struggling for form, fitness and goals.

But while a possible exchange deal with Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku could be brewing, the 23-year-old is still working with his Bianconeri teammates, determined to regain his optimal physical condition.

According to Tuttosport journalist Stefano Lanzo, Vlahovic has returned to full training, completing an entire session with his Juventus teammates.

The striker had been partially working in the group in previous weeks while training separately. So this is certainly a positive development.

As Lanzo explains, the former Fiorentina man took part in a mini-match and even bagged some goals. Then, he was amongst a small group that practiced penalty shootouts.

Therefore, the journalist expects the young bomber to participate in the upcoming friendly match against Real Madrid. The encounter will take place in Orlando on Thursday at 1:30 AM (CET time).

The Bianconeri were supposed to play three friendly tests during the US tour. However, the first match against Barcelona was canceled due to a viral sickness within the Blaugrana camp.

Juventus played against Milan last week and normal time ended in a 2-2 draw. The Old Lady then emerged as the winner through penalty shootouts.

On another note, Paul Pogba only managed to train with the group during the first part of the session. He then proceeded with his personalized program.