Dusan Vlahovic is the latest Juventus player to return from his holidays to start his pre-season.

The striker was given an extended break because he was part of the Serbia squad at Euro 2024.

His country struggled in the competition, and he was among the underperformers despite playing well for Juve last season.

Vlahovic, known as DV9, is one of the key players for the team and will be eager to impress Thiago Motta during pre-season.

The Brazilian-Italian manager brings a new style of play to the club, and Vlahovic must adapt quickly to secure his place in the team under the new manager.

There is no talk of him leaving the club this summer, and fans asked for his autographs and pictures when he reported to the Juve training base ahead of the new season.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals they also had a trophy-related request for the ex-Fiorentina man, with some asking him to “Bring us the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the players who will play a key role in Juve’s success this season. He will be eager to impress Thiago Motta in pre-season to earn starts next term.