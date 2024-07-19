Dusan Vlahovic is the latest Juventus player to return from his holidays to start his pre-season.
The striker was given an extended break because he was part of the Serbia squad at Euro 2024.
His country struggled in the competition, and he was among the underperformers despite playing well for Juve last season.
Vlahovic, known as DV9, is one of the key players for the team and will be eager to impress Thiago Motta during pre-season.
The Brazilian-Italian manager brings a new style of play to the club, and Vlahovic must adapt quickly to secure his place in the team under the new manager.
There is no talk of him leaving the club this summer, and fans asked for his autographs and pictures when he reported to the Juve training base ahead of the new season.
Tuttomercatoweb reveals they also had a trophy-related request for the ex-Fiorentina man, with some asking him to “Bring us the Champions League.”
Vlahovic is one of the players who will play a key role in Juve’s success this season. He will be eager to impress Thiago Motta in pre-season to earn starts next term.
I am not sure why everyone drools over Vlahovic. I was hoping he would get sold. I am not impressed with really anything he does on the field. Prove me wrong this season because the last couple he has failed. You cannot just copy Ronaldo’s Alias (CR7 – DV9) and be a superstar. You have to earn it. So do so.
Agreed. Although I am a big fan of him and his potential, and I will definitely argue he hasn’t been coached properly with us yet and it will take time to get back to an attacking mindset; on the other hand there’s no excuse for him but to shine this season, especially as it goes on and motta’s way is established.