Vlahovic returns to the pitch with a bang for Serbia

Dusan Vlahovic showed he is ready for the World Cup with a stunning performance off the bench for Serbia yesterday.

The Serbians are considered dark horses in the competition and will face Brazil in their first group game.

They have been preparing for the competition and played against Bahrain yesterday.

Vlahovic missed the last few matches before the break for Juventus, so the striker did not start the game.

However, he remained a key figure for his country and proved why when he was subbed on for the second half.

According to a report on Football Italia, he scored a goal and provided two assists in a 5-1 win, proving his country can rely on him for the goals in Qatar.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the world’s finest strikers, and his performance in this game does not come as a surprise.

The striker will deliver for his nation if he can stay fit and he is now likely to start the game against Brazil.

However, Serbia must manage his workload properly and only use him when it is certain he is fit and can deliver at his best.

We need him to return in perfect shape for the second half of this season because he will be a key contributor to our success.