Dusan Vlahovic is widely recognised as one of the most prominent footballers in the world, currently competing for Juventus and representing the Serbian national team. Known for his consistent performances and physical prowess, the striker continues to be a key figure for both club and country.

Vlahovic’s Early Interest in Basketball

While Juventus are actively working to extend Vlahovic’s contract, the striker’s path to football was not entirely straightforward. Surprisingly, he did not begin playing the sport until he was eight years old, an age considered relatively late for many professional players. This delay was due to his initial fascination with a different athletic pursuit.

Before he ever kicked a football, Vlahovic was passionate about basketball. He spent his early childhood immersed in the sport, which he began playing at the age of five. In a recent interview, he reflected on this early chapter of his life and how it nearly set him on an entirely different trajectory.

As quoted by Football Italia, he said:

“I started playing football when I was 8 years old, but before that I had been playing basketball since I was 5. I preferred to play sport rather than study, whereas my mother wanted me to focus on school. I did both for a while before concentrating on football.”

A Fortunate Turn to Football

Although Vlahovic’s athleticism might have served him well in basketball, his decision to fully commit to football has clearly paid off. He is now regarded as one of the finest forwards in Serie A and continues to attract attention from top clubs around Europe. His presence in the Juventus squad remains critical, and the club is eager to secure his future with a new contract.

His story is a testament to the unpredictable journeys many athletes take and highlights how an early love for sport, even in a different discipline, can lay the foundation for future success. In Vlahovic’s case, choosing football proved to be the right decision, helping him become one of the most recognisable names in the game today.