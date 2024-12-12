Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic returned to scoring on Wednesday night, breaking the deadlock for the Bianconeri in their top Champions League showdown against Manchester City.

The Serbian was sorely missed in the past few weeks, as Thiago Motta had to improvise new solutions upfront amidst the lack of genuine centre-forwards, so he tried fielding Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah in unusual roles, but to no avail.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old took the pitch with a chip on his shoulder, especially with Erling Haaland being his opposite number.

While the Norwegian had little joy against the Bianconeri defenses, Vlahovic led Juventus to a 2-0 victory.

The former Fiorentina man is now hoping that this win proves to be a turning point for the club after an underwhelming run of draws.

“The whole team played a great game, we prepared well and did what we had to. The result can give us a great help for the rest of the season,” said Vlahovic in his post-match interview with Prime Video via IlBianconero.

“I needed a bit of luck on my ball (the ball only just crossed the line), but the important thing is that it went in.”

The Serbia international revealed that he and his teammates had a reality check after the 2-2 draw against Bologna on Saturday, and they all agreed that the team must be entirely focused from the first minute rather than waiting for a slap from the opposition.

“We talked about it in the locker room, we said what we thought after Bologna. It’s not possible that we have to expect a slap in the face every time we start playing. I told the lads that we could do it from the first minute.

“This game prepared itself, but there are other important games like Bologna or Cagliari at home that we had to win. We lack a bit of experience but we don’t have the luxury of time here at Juventus. We are expected to deliver results right away. We hope to continue like this, opening a new chapter with this victory.”