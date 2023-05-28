Vlahovic ruled out of Juventus match against AC Milan

Juventus has received disappointing news ahead of their crucial match against AC Milan, as striker Dusan Vlahovic will be unavailable for the game. The player has been dealing with a muscle problem and will not feature for the Black and Whites, as confirmed by Football Italia.

This setback leaves Max Allegri’s team to rely on their other strikers to score the goals needed to secure victory. Juventus has already faced difficulties in getting consistent performances from their attacking players, and the absence of Vlahovic further complicates matters.

However, Allegri will hope that his players understand the significance of a win against Milan and step up to the challenge.

Juve FC Says

DV9 has not been in his best form in the last few months, so there is no guarantee he would have scored against Milan if he played.

This means the available options must do what it takes to secure all three points.

Some of our current stars have struggled to get going in games, but with two games left, we expect everyone to be ready to give their all on the pitch whenever they step on it for the club.

This is one easy way for us to earn all the points and come out on top as one of the top clubs in the land.