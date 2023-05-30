Vlahovic sale becomes a “necessity” for Juventus after missing out on Champions League

Between a 10-point deduction and back-to-back defeats to Empoli and Milan, Juventus are officially out of the Champions League race.

With another small penalty expected today in the Salary Maneuver trial, the Bianconeri will likely finish the campaign in 7th place, earning a spot in the Conference League.

As we all know, Europe’s third-tier competition offers little in terms of prize money compared to the Champions League.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will miss out on at least 100 million euros, which will require a significant sacrifice on the transfer market.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, selling Dusan Vlahovic has now become a “necessity” rather than a choice for Juventus.

As the source explains, parting ways with the misfiring Serbian bomber would allow the club to generate some cash to make up for the major losses on the European front.

The 23-year-old is also one of the club’s highest earners, so his departure would also lighten the club’s wage bill.

The report notes that Vlahovic has some major suitors on the transfer market, including Bayern Munich who are desperate to pick a classic centre forward, as well as a host of Premier League clubs.

The Serbian international joined the Bianconeri in January 2022, completing a switch from Fiorentina worth 80 million euros.

After enjoying a thrilling start to life in Turin, his displays have been on a downward spiral in the last year or so.