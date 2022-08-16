Vlahovic says he would rather win the league than become Serie A top scorer

Dusan Vlahovic insists he would be happy if Juventus wins this season’s Scudetto title even if he doesn’t emerge as Serie A’s top scorer.

The Serbian has started this season in fine form after bagging two goals in his first game against Sassuolo last night.

That puts him as an early contender to win the Golden Boot in this campaign.

However, the win also means Juve has started this campaign well, and they might be considered one of the early title favourites.

The Bianconeri won zero trophies last season, so they need to do better in this campaign.

The win against the Black and Greens will fill them with confidence ahead of the rest of the campaign, and Vlahovic is focused on winning a team trophy.

He tells DAZN as quoted by Football Italia:

“The team comes first and foremost. If Juventus were to win the Scudetto and I was not the Capocannoniere, I certainly wouldn’t complain!”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will play an important role in any success we achieve in this campaign, and it is great that he has started this season well.

The Serbian has everything he needs to score many goals this season, and Angel di Maria’s arrival will help him.