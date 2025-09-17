Dusan Vlahovic was Juventus’ hero as the Bianconeri secured a 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund last night. The Serbian striker had started in the weekend fixture but was largely ineffective, necessitating his introduction from the bench against BVB. His impact was immediate and decisive, contributing two goals and an assist as Juventus staged a remarkable comeback to earn a share of the spoils in Turin.

Vlahovic’s Impact and Juventus’ Revival

Vlahovic’s performance highlighted both his individual quality and the potential within the Juventus squad. His ability to change the game from the bench demonstrated the depth and versatility of the team, while also emphasising the importance of tactical substitutions and in-game management. The draw against a strong Borussia Dortmund side was a testament to the team’s resilience and growing confidence under their current manager.

Igor Tudor, who has been coaching Juventus since March, has overseen significant improvements in team cohesion and morale. Under his guidance, the players appear to enjoy playing alongside each other, and there is a clear sense that the squad is gradually embracing his methods. Tudor is in the process of rectifying the difficulties left by his predecessor, Thiago Motta, and is carefully instilling a culture of teamwork, discipline, and tactical awareness. The progress made under Tudor is evident in the team’s ability to recover from challenging situations, as demonstrated against Dortmund.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Young Team with a Bright Future

Vlahovic has acknowledged the potential for further growth within the squad, noting that experience will be crucial to their continued development. The Serbian striker said via Tuttomercatoweb, “I think everything comes with experience. We’re a young team and we need to start reading games better. We can’t always concede; we can still learn a lot. The important thing is that we haven’t lost, let’s keep going like this.”

His remarks underscore the reality that Juventus is still a young team with room for improvement, yet the foundation laid by Tudor has already shown positive results. The team’s recent performance demonstrated that, even in difficult circumstances, they are capable of responding effectively and securing favourable outcomes. With Vlahovic leading by example and the squad gradually internalising Tudor’s methods, there is genuine optimism that Juventus will continue to progress and achieve stronger performances in the future.