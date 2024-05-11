Dusan Vlahovic has been named the Juventus Player of the Month for April as he continues his resurgence at the Allianz Stadium.

This has been by far the Serbian’s best season at the club as he begins to repay some of the significant amount the Bianconeri spent to add him to their squad.

Vlahovic has been a key player for the club in the last month, even though overall, the team has struggled to impress.

While most of his teammates are not performing well on the pitch, DV9 has continued to deliver his best performances.

The striker has now been rewarded for his contributions last month, as reported by Tuttojuve, revealing him as the Juventus Player of the Month award winner.

However, the former Fiorentina man will probably not celebrate this award too much considering how things have turned out for the team in the last three months.

Juve has still not secured qualification for the Champions League, so he needs to continue scoring goals to help the team.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of the most important players at Juventus this season. The striker has been a reason why we have remained in the race to qualify for the UCL.

Without his goals, we would probably be in much bigger trouble by now, so he deserves this award.