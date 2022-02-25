Vlahovic scored because the team played well, reckons Fiorentina star

Fiorentina midfielder, Gaetano Castrovilli insists Dusan Vlahovic did well when he played for them because of the players around him.

The Serbian was in stunning form in the first half of the season and it made Juve break the transfer record for a January transfer to sign him.

The striker had been leading Fiorentina back to Europe with his goals, and he was arguably the most important player at the club.

La Viola looked great as a team towards the end of last year, and they even won matches when he was unavailable to play.

It is easy to think he was the main man at the Florence side and he was the player leading them towards a European place, but Castrovilli reckons he was dependent on the team and not the other way.

He said via Calciomercato when asked if his departure affected them: “In my opinion, he did not affect. He was our striker, he brought us many points, but Fiorentina was not Vlahovic. Fiorentina are all of us and thanks to the game that coach Vlahovic has given us he scored 17 goals.”

Juve FC Says

A team is usually bigger than all its individual players, but some players make the difference.

If you take away Vlahovic’s goals from La Viola they would be in a worst position than they are in at the moment.

Understandably, Castrovilli feels the other players’ efforts need to be respected, but Vlahovic was their main man.