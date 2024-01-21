Playing well when everyone expects you to win a game can be tricky, but Juventus delivered under pressure against Lecce tonight.

The Bianconeri had to win the game, knowing it would take them to the top of the Serie A table before Inter Milan plays their outstanding fixture.

Lecce was without a win in four consecutive games, but they are a team that could cause problems for anyone.

In the first half, they showed they would not be easily beaten and could halt Juve’s momentum.

The Bianconeri struggled to break them down, and the home side had some favourable breaks but could not score against Juve.

Max Allegri’s men were frustrated to go into the break with the game goalless, and the gaffer had much talking to do at halftime.

Whatever he told his players at the break worked because Juve returned from the break in fine form.

Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring 14 minutes after the interval after they finally broke down the stubborn Lecce defence.

Nine minutes later, he doubled his lead thanks to some fine work from the wing again.

Juve continued to dominate the game at this stage, with Lecce struggling to get back into the fixture.

They got the occasional chance to make the result better, but Juve was solid at the back before Gleison Bremer scored a third to get the Bianconeri’s noses in front in the race for the title with Inter Milan.