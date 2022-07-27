Vlahovic sets an ambitious goal target for himself this season

Dusan Vlahovic was in stunning goal-scoring form at Fiorentina in the first half of last season.

The striker earned a move to Juventus for the second half because of that.

The Bianconeri added him to their squad because they needed goals to mount a late challenge for the Scudetto.

But his goals didn’t come as they did in the first half. Ultimately, Juve settled for a top-four finish.

The Serbian is expected to do better in this campaign, especially because he is preparing for it with the team.

He also knows he must perform and expects to score many goals for the Bianconeri.

Speaking about the new season, he states that winning trophies as a team is the most important thing for him. However, if he has to score 30 goals for them to achieve that, he will do just that.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I grew up with the aim of becoming a winner, I will do everything to make the history of this club. Team goals come before personal ones, it is more important for Juve to win. But if I score 30 goals and we become Italian champions, that’s fine for me.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will be our main striker in this campaign, and we would create chances for him to convert.

The forward has the talent to do that, but we must fashion a system that suits him so he can score as many goals as possible.