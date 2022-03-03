Vlahovic shows his class at the final whistle despite ugly reception in Florence

When Dusan Vlahovic made the decision to sign for Juventus, he must have imagined at some point how his return to the Artemio Franchi would be like.

But truth to be told, the volatile reception he received on Wednesday was beyond all expectations – even to the standards of Fiorentina supporters.

La Gazzetta dello Sport describes the Serbian’s rough ‘homecoming’ to Florence.

The young man was the target of extremely loud whistles, chants and insults from start to finish, with some of them being of racist nature.

A huge graffiti was held all around the stands displaying an inferno that is reserved for the so-called “traitors”.

Even before kickoff, Vlahovic was mocked by his former supporters who celebrated every miss-shot during the pre-match warmups.

The 22-year-old tried to reply with a goal, but only came close on one occasion, when his attempted chip was denied by Terraciano.

But despite two hours of abuse and insults, Dusan displayed his grace with his a classy gesture at the final whistle.

After scoring an own goal in added time, the devastated Lorenzo Venuti was reduced to tears. So instead of celebrating the result with his teammates, Vlahovic went to embrace his former teammate in an attempt to console him.

It is moments like these that reveals a man’s true mettle.