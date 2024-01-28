On Saturday evening, Juventus were hoping to add three routine points to their Serie A tally when they took on Empoli, but were derailed by an unexpected twist.

Arkadiusz Milik got the nod ahead of Kenan Yildiz this time, but the Pole hindered his club’s chances of winning the fixture by getting himself sent off in the 18th minute for an unnecessary studs-high challenge on Alberto Cerri.

Since this was his only notable contribution before heading to an early shower, the major Italian newspapers all gave the Pole a below-par rating, varying between 3/10 and 4.5/10.

Needless to say, the former Napoli man was the ultimate flop of the fixture.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic earned favorable grades as he extended his scoring run. The Serbian found the opener with a true poacher’s goal, earning himself the highest ratings among his teammates.

Sadly for the Old Lady, Empoli managed to grab a point thanks to Tommoso Baldanzi’s equalizer.

Moreover, the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti and Filip Kostic didn’t cover themselves in glory, thus receiving mediocre grades.

So here are the full player ratings from the major news sources in Italy as published by ilBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 5,5

Gatti 6

Bremer 6,5

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 6,5

McKennie 5,5

Locatelli 5

Miretti 5,5

Kostic 5

Vlahovic 7

Milik 3

Allegri 5

Weah 5

Iling 5,5

Yildiz 6

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6,5

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 6,5

Alex Sandro 6,5

Cambiaso 6

McKennie 5,5

Locatelli 5,5

Miretti 5

Kostic 5,5

Vlahovic 7

Milik 4,5

Allegri 5,5

Weah 6

Iling 5,5

Yildiz 7

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 6,5

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 6

McKennie 6

Locatelli 5,5

Miretti 6

Kostic 5,5

Vlahovic 7,5

Milik 4

Allegri 6

Weah 6

Iling 5,5

Yildiz 6

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 6,5

Alex Sandro 6,5

Cambiaso 6,5

McKennie 6,5

Locatelli 5

Miretti 5

Kostic 6

Vlahovic 7

Milik 4

Allegri 5,5

Weah 6

Iling 6

Yildiz 6