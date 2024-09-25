Dusan Vlahovic is entitled to €12 million net per season under the terms of his contract at Juventus, but that figure is unsustainable for the Bianconeri or any other Serie A club.

The Serbian striker’s salary has been increasing since he joined the club, as negotiated when he transferred from Fiorentina.

Vlahovic moved to Juve as one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, which led the club to offer him a lucrative contract to secure his signature.

However, he has not lived up to expectations at Juventus and has yet to display the potential he showed while playing for Fiorentina.

Juve now has a new manager who is expected to unlock Vlahovic’s potential in front of goal, but the Serbian continues to struggle, and the Bianconeri are looking to restructure his salary.

Their aim is to spread the €24 million he is set to earn over the next two years by reducing his wages to around €8 million per season.

Despite his poor form in front of goal, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that Vlahovic is not interested in this solution and prefers to retain his full salary.

Juve FC Says

DV9 has to know he is not currently worth paying that much and has to earn less to reflect his current performance.