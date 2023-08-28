On Sunday evening, Juventus played their first home fixture of the season. Max Allegri’s men were hoping to collect another three points from the second match of the Serie A campaign.

Alas, they ended up settling for a single point, snatching a later equalizer in the second half.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the 1-1 draw against the Rossoblu.

Juventus have now extended their unbeaten run versus Bologna to 23 (17 wins and six losses). This is the longest active streak for the club in the competition.

Dusan Vlahovic confirmed Bologna as his favorite target, scoring his sixth goal against the Emilian club, more than any other side in Serie A.

Speaking of the 23-year-old bomber, he’s once again enjoying his football in August. He now has 7 goals in 10 Serie A matches in this month. His August goal ratio of 0.7 per match is higher than any other month.

Finally, three young Juventus players played an official match for the senior squad at the Allianz Stadium for the very first time.

Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso both started in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 lineup. On the other hand, Kenan Yildiz entered the match in the second half.