Juventus earned an important 1-0 win against Cagliari this evening, thanks to a Dusan Vlahovic goal.

Juventus began the game like a team that needed a win after being dumped out of the Champions League.

Juve wanted to get back to winning, and they dominated the opening exchanges, which resulted in them scoring the opener after 12 minutes.

Dusan Vlahovic was back in the starting lineup, and he bagged the opener for the hosts, who had struggled in recent games before now.

After scoring, the Bianconeri continued to dominate the fixture, with Cagliari struggling to create a chance to hurt the Old Lady.

To their credit, Cagliari did try to create some chances, but Juve stood firm and had the upper hand in that first half.

However, after the break, the home side began to ask more questions of the Juve defence than they did during the first period.

Juventus had some chances to break, but they could not find that second goal as they prioritised a solid defensive structure to protect their lead.

This meant Cagliari had the better share of possession and continued to work hard to find an elusive opening.

When Juve had a good chance to extend their lead, DV9 was pushed and misplaced his shot, but a penalty was not given.

Juve were tasked with working hard to defend their lead, and they coped with the pressure, but they also had other chances to extend their advantage and did not take them.