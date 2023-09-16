Dusan Vlahovic emphasises that Juventus has entered this season with a renewed sense of determination and a burning desire to make a significant impact.

In recent years, the Serie A title has been claimed by clubs like Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli, leaving Juventus without a league trophy for the past three seasons. The club faced various off-field challenges in the previous campaign and continues to navigate through ongoing issues. However, Vlahovic believes that Juventus has adopted a more resolute and motivated attitude this season.

Their impressive performance in the win against Lazio serves as a strong statement of their readiness for the current campaign. Juventus is committed to giving their all and will strive to conclude the season on a high note, demonstrating their resilience and determination to succeed.

After scoring a brace for the team in the 3-1 win, Vlahovic said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Last year was difficult and in the end we didn’t do badly. But we ended up behind due to other things. Now we are angrier, we have unfinished business, with this unity of the group we can achieve great things, Our goal is to finish in the top 4.”

Juve FC Says

As the biggest club in the country, it is unthinkable that we could go three seasons without winning a trophy, so we deserve to be angrier this term.

However, we need to stay focused because this is just the start of the term and there will be tougher matches for us to play before the campaign ends.