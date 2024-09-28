Dusan Vlahovic was back on the scoresheet for Juventus in their game against Genoa, netting a brace for the Bianconeri.

The striker has struggled this season and was substituted at halftime in his previous league game, which raised concerns.

There were reports suggesting he might be replaced in the starting XI by Kenan Yildiz or Nicolas Gonzalez, but Thiago Motta kept faith in him for the Genoa match.

Vlahovic scored twice and could have had at least one more, but he’ll be happy to be back among the goals, and the team will be equally pleased to see him smiling again.

After the match, he spoke about the game and the togetherness in the squad as the players aim for success this season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Apart from the tactical change, I have changed little. My players always have a moment alone to talk to each other and improve. Today they played well. The group is strong and is made up of players who, together, are even stronger.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to have DV9 back among the goals because his form is important to our success in this campaign.