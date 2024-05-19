Dusan Vlahovic is the latest player to send a message to former Juventus manager Max Allegri.

The striker joined the club in 2022 when Allegri was halfway through his first season back.

Allegri wanted Vlahovic and used the Serbian as his main striker for much of his tenure.

Even when Juve wanted to sell Vlahovic in the summer, the manager continued to field the ex-Fiorentina striker.

Vlahovic has enjoyed his best season in front of goal for the Bianconeri and is happy to have worked under Allegri’s management.

Several players were stunned that Allegri was sacked before the end of the season, but they are expected to move on and show support for the incoming manager.

Vlahovic has now sent a public message to Allegri and wrote on his Instagram account:

“It’s important to know how to say thank you to those who welcomed you as a boy and helped you become a man. Thank you for everything Mister! Thanks also to all the staff: Landu, Trombe , Aldo, Prof and Stefano”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been Vlahovic’s only manager at Juventus, so he owes the gaffer a lot as he has been in fine shape this campaign.